“Dnepr-1” missed a ridiculous goal in the match of the Premier League against the “lions” (video)
August 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the final match of the 5th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League “Dnepr-1” took the club “lions.”
Match on “Dnipro-Arena” ended with the victory of 3:2.
Trouble for the hosts began in the first half when in a harmless situation is close to the center line of the field did not share the ball defender Papa Gueye and goalkeeper Andrew Klimuk.
As a result, the ball was given to the forward guest Renan Abner, who opened the scoring.
After victory of the “lions” beat “Dnepr-1” in the standings, and with 6 points is on 7th place club go 9 mi.