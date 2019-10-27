DNR industry has reached a critical level
The financial and economic situation in the Republic, which for six years “fighting for independence” has reached a level where even the cockroaches in the Dorm don’t survive, what to speak for the people.
The main problem revolved around coal mining in the future earnings on it. So, the crisis settlement in industry of the “Republic” is approaching critical levels. Total debt “ of the Ministry of coal and energy” DND over 3 billion 300 million rubles, coal companies, mining coal, working in debt. The impossibility of calculation for railway transportation of and stopping the operation of the railway. It is worth noting that workers “Donetsk railway” went on a four-day work week, at the same time observed monthly debt payments of salaries, and there are no funds to purchase fuel.
Payment of salaries to workers of the coal industry stopped in the month of August, and there is no supply of inventory values. “Enterprise” NPT, many months, not realize tax deductions to the “Republican budget”, resulting in delays of social payments and circumcision “state” programs.
The repayment of unrest is not enough authority “of the Minister of coal and energy” DND R. Dubovsky (already several times promised to correct the situation).
Last meeting with business leaders held a “head” of DNR Denis Pushilin, who is confused in the promises, asked to maintain social stability, which caused the surprise of the miners, he should not stoop to that level.
Here’s exactly the kind of Scam to withdraw funds the entire “industry” scheme which involves as private entities “strip” (on which the withdrawal is made) and the “keepers of the Russian world” in DNR: D. Pushilin, R. Dubovsky, “the Deputy Prime Minister” DNR Vladimir Pashkov, “Prime Minister DNR” A. Ananchenko. If you simply, that the money received from the sale of “grovskopa” coal goes to offshore leaving “the Republic” without a penny.
Now the “people of Donbass” it should be clear that the money “reallocated by the Ministry of coal and energy” DND will never return to enterprise. Someone tightening the belt all the “enterprises of the Republic” is preparing a Grand “kidok”, leaving “residents of the young state” without a livelihood (ruthlessly cutting social benefits). And, as always, obliging Russia to compensate for all the losses and political risks “Moscovo” crisis management.
Here you have an example, when in the hands of the fraudsters are not a Finance of several hundred unsuspecting citizens, and “the economy of the whole state.”