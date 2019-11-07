“Do as Hitler”, – Lyashko sang a rap on the Nikolaev roads
The head of the “Radical party” Oleg Lyashko recalled the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky that he promised to repair roads, explicit rap.
The corresponding roller Lyashko posted on his Twitter page.
On the record video of broken roads in the Nikolaev area, and the music – speech Lyashko in the Parliament imposed on the music. In it, he encourages politicians to dig in the road well.
Selenski obsav Propack road W 1 leaf. Mikolaevna today — koldobiny I koldobiny. Folk tvorchosti. pic.twitter.com/bzO0OTus37
— Oleh Lyashko (@OVLiashko) November 4, 2019