Do burgers without meat healthier? (PHOTO)

There is no doubt that vegetable burgers that are trying to look and be on taste like real meat, are spreading everywhere from fast food restaurants to grocery stores. But are they really healthier?

Two popular brand of burgers without meat, which can boast of a real meat taste, is Beyond Impossible and Burger Burger.

Beyond Burger contains 20 grams of protein from peas, beans and mash and fat rapeseed and coconut oils. To follow red meat used pomegranate juice and beets.

Impossible Burgers contain 19 grams of soy protein and fats are a mixture of coconut and sunflower oils.

But experts warn that just because these burgers without meat and is made from vegetables, this does not mean that they are actually useful.

“Both Burger ingredients subjected to deep processing, such as soy concentrates, isolates, oils and flavors,” said Consumer Reports expert Amy Keating.

“In the same amount of saturated fat, but more sodium than regular beef.”

Experts said Impossible Burgers also added little-known ingredient called soy legogames. This ingredient is added to give the burgers the same taste, color and texture of this beef.

“We’ve never used soy megaglobe, and scientists still don’t know enough about it”, – said the employee of Consumer Reports Rachel Rabkin Pechman.

In response to concerns about soy legoguy company Impossible Foods issued a statement which States that all the studies that they conducted confirmed the absence of risk of toxicity.

Experts said that if you healthier Burger without the meat, you should definitely pay attention to those who are not trying to imitate meat.