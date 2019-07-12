Do no harm: the types of healthy fats
All may be knowing that the diet should contain healthy fats. It is not only plant foods, but also fats of animal origin. Let’s deal with Medicforma, what fats were good and what their positive health benefits.
Fish oil
In Soviet times people took fish oil and he still has not lost its relevance. It is useful because it contains omega fatty acids, thanks to which decreases the level of triglycerides in the blood. This is an excellent prevention of cardiovascular diseases. There are also a number of other useful properties of fish oil.
For example, it contains a lot of vitamin A. Thanks to this component improves vision at dusk, the ability to distinguish colors. Also vitamin a has a beneficial effect on hair, nails, skin, strengthens the membranes of cells and increases their sensitivity to histamine. And this allows you to deal with allergic reactions.
Thirdly, fish oil is useful for women in the state. The expectation of the child and without that is not easy, but with the acceptance of such a component can not worry about the development of the fetus. He develops coordination, brain, vision, and the woman less vulnerable to depression and stress.
Fourth, fish oil is an excellent source of vitamin D, which allows a better absorption of minerals, especially phosphorus and calcium. It will be a good prevention of rickets in children, improves bone growth and stimulates brain activity.
And finally, fish oil may reduce the risk of developing mental illness. For example, schizophrenia. It includes serotonin, the happy hormone, improves mood and helps to deal with aggression, irritability, anger and bad mood.
Badger fat
In the composition of the fat badger has two extremely important for the health of the component. We are talking about vitamins A and group B. in addition, it is a source not generated independently of polyunsaturated fatty acids. All this makes this fat is extremely beneficial to health.
So, badger fat reduces inflammation, stimulates metabolism in the cells. And due to the content of vitamin A improves cell renewal. B vitamins are responsible for maintaining normal hormonal levels.
Also, this kind of fat will be useful after wounds, as it promotes their rapid healing. Under its influence, stimulates protein metabolism and killing harmful and pathogenic bacteria.
Often it is used in diseases of the upper respiratory tract. Since ancient times it has been used for tuberculosis, continue to use now for such purposes. Also badger fat helps to cure chronic and acute bronchitis, pneumonia.
Fat shark
Part shark is also rich in fat. The most useful is a substance called squalene has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antitumor, and immunostimulatory actions. It allows oxygen to penetrate easier into the cell and activates the production of elastin and collagen.
Shark oil is also used in cosmetic purposes. It is great to repair skin cells, improve the structure of elastic fibers and moisturize the skin.
It can be used to alleviate the condition of arthrosis, arthritis, skin, bronchopulmonary diseases, diseases of the liver, kidney, depression. Fat shark used even in the treatment of leukemia, especially in children.
As you can see, fats can be healthy. Therefore it is not necessary to completely eliminate them from your life.