Do not be silent: Yuri Dude spoke out about the lawlessness of the Russian government (video)
Well-known Russian blogger and journalist Yuri Dude in the third time became the winner of the GQ “man of the year”. Receiving the award in the nomination “Face the screen” he turned to the audience with an emotional speech in which he urged not to be silent about political repression and police abuse in Russia.
“When in Russia the next time will be a Blizzard the next passers-by with batons when they steal the next car of public money, when they tossed a new pack of paper in the ballot box, I ask you to talk about it, and not be silent.
It seems to me that silence has ceased to be a saving talisman. If you say something doesn’t mean you’re in the house. Can come in any house, even if the house is located on Rublevo-Uspensky highway. And since there is no difference, then I don’t understand why you need to meet chaos with silence, and not to meet him face to face”, — said Yuri Dude.
He urged not to be afraid to Express their opinion, journalists are not afraid to lose the job and quoted the lines of the famous punk band.
“Those who have brains and hands, will never die of hunger and boredom”. Some work could even find me. You are much smarter, much better educated and just better than me, so I am sure that you will be able to find a job much easier”, — said Dude.
At his speech, responded briskly in a Network. One of the first to react Ksenia Sobchak. “Maybe after yesterday’s keynote speech Duda secular person will interrupt the trend of political silence?”, she said.
In the comments under the video of the speech Dude Youtube subscribers support of the journalist and even dedicate poetry to him.
“George is a good sport, the audience applauds, but he said, alas, only for themselves. As Parfenov once. Listening to do with all of the words I agree, but to stand up and speak ever itself is higher than their forces,” — wrote one user of the Network.
I leaf through page YouTube
Many of conscience will not return!
And unlike Timothy, Gufa.
I love you, Yuri Dude
We will remind, clip Timati and Gufa “Moscow” has set a record of typing more than a million dislikes allowed. Under the pressure of public opinion, the rapper removed the video.
