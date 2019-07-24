‘Do not believe in the authenticity’: the American almost a month spent in the detention center for immigrants
18-year-old American almost a month spent in detention in the Federal immigration service, arguing that the documents are not fake.
Francisco, Erwin Galicia, a high school student from Texas, June 27 went to the competition College football team. In the result, accused of the existence of forged documents about American citizenship, says his lawyer, Claduia Galan.
With her words, the boy was riding in North Texas with his brother and a group of friends when they were stopped at a checkpoint and border patrol in South Texas town Falfurrias, about 65 miles (104 km) to the North of their hometown.
They were asked to show documents. From Galicia were in possession of several documents, including a birth certificate, ID and social security card. However, employees of Customs and border protection service (CBP) detained the guy suspected of the presence of counterfeit documents.
“He has lived here all his life, — the lawyer told. But when the border patrol checked his documents, they did not believe in their authenticity. They continued to insist that they were fake”.
The fact that others in the car did not have proper documents. His 17-year-old brother, originally from Mexico, had no legal status. From the documents he had on him was only a school ID.
Galicia was taken in the establishment of the CBP, where he languished for weeks while authorities tried to confirm the documents are in Texas. According to Galan, the weekend he was transferred to the detention unit of the Agency of ICE, stuck there, waiting for the deportation process. His brother Marlon had agreed to voluntary deportation within two days.
The main reason why CBP and ICE have taken a long time to determine the nationality of Galicia, lies in the fact that his mother was not a U.S. citizen, obtained a U.S. tourist visa, while the son was still a minor, falsely claiming that he was born in Mexico.
His mother, Sanjana, told The Washington Post that CBP has granted visa after he was fingerprinted with her son. According to Galan, conflicting documents, only increased the suspicions of the Agency in forgery.
Sanjana said that she got a tourist visa for your son, as this was the only way to cross the border to visit family.
However, according to the lawyer, even after explaining the situation to the authorities and after sending a Fax additional documents to prove that he is an American, Galicia remained in custody.
The lawyer turned to ICE on Tuesday, July 23, went to the detention center of the Agency in South Texas to help Galicia to sign documents for his release.
On Tuesday, he was able to return home.
Mother said that before July 20, couldn’t even talk to my son on the phone.
Although US citizens account for only a small percentage of the total number of arrests conducted by ICE, it is not a rare phenomenon.
During the investigation conducted in April 2018, the Los Angeles Times found that since 2012, ICE has released more than 1480 people from custody after the investigation of their claims on American citizenship.