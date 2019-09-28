“Do not believe that Crimea was taken”: Vinnik disgraced by allegations of “our Crimea” and “incomprehensible…
Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who was in the center of the scandal because of the involvement in the Russian campaign “All the world”, also responded to the question, whose Crimea. So, by saying that “today, generally speaking this is not necessary, it does nothing”.
“When you say: “Our Crimea!”… And it is not ours today. We have what we have, it is a fact. And we’ll all scream our? Why, we don’t decide anything”, — said winnick, reports CTV.
He also called the fight with Russian invaders in the Donbas “strange war”.
“And to be exactly honest, for the Crimea did not die a single soldier, did not die. It is expensive: the Crimea or Donbass? Or Ukraine? Why we share, why we put the emphasis on some things. I do not believe that Crimea was taken away and it is more expensive than all other: lives and destinies of our people, Ukrainians, countrymen. Tens of thousands of people died in this incomprehensible war, which called atoms. And in the end, the end not yet”, — concluded the singer.
Oleg Vinnik also explained his appearance in the Russian project “All the world”. According to the singer, he has participated exclusively in the flashmob for the International day of peace.
“The use of my video clip, I do not know. It’s not my business, I know no one agreed. My name, my identity used without my knowledge”, — said the singer.
Note that after the release of the video, the band recorded the appeal to winnick in which he thanked him for what he supported their project.
“For us it was a great joy, that in our difficult time, the Ukrainian pop music, in Your face, supported our project. We are pleased that You share our view that Music should be apolitical. That only she can unite people”, — wrote the Russian group “the World 519” in his Instagram.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the movie with participation of Oleg winnick was published in YouTube on September 26. In the video, the singer appeared in the company of Russian celebrities. Together they performed the song “on the world” and “undivided brothers”, allegedly in conjunction with their action to the International day of peace, which the United Nations declared September 21.
27 Sep winnick was in the database of the Ukrainian volunteer centre “the Peacemaker,” which commits crimes against national security of Ukraine.
