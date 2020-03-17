Do not call 911: why people massively buy toilet paper during a pandemic coronavirus
Police Department Oregon asks people not to call the emergency services if they have run out of toilet paper. This writes Fox News.
Police Department city of Newport (NPD) has posted on his page in Facebook the message that buyers across the country are flocking to supermarkets to stock up on toilet paper and food in a pandemic coronavirus.
“Hard to believe we even have to publish this. Don’t call 911 just because you’re out of toilet paper. You will survive without our help,” writes NPD.
Then, the Department has proposed numerous alternatives, if people can’t find my “favorite soft, ultra-plush, double-layered citrus scented toilet paper”.
“There are always alternatives to toilet paper. Food receipts, newspaper, rags, cotton swabs, — stated in the message. — In addition, there are a lot of leaves, you can safely use. When that doesn’t match, you have the pages of the magazine. Start saving the catalogs you receive in the mail, which is usually thrown in the trash. Be resourceful. There is a shortage of toilet paper. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 911. We can’t bring you toilet paper.”
Many aspects of life have changed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Over the past week, the empty shelves in grocery stores become commonplace. Some stores began to restrict sales of goods per person.
Why toilet paper is such a big demand during the epidemic of the coronavirus?
“Toilet paper symbolizes control,” explains Niki Edwards, teacher at Queensland University of technology for public health and social work, writes the BBC.
“When people hear about the coronavirus, they are afraid of losing control, and toilet paper looks like a way, at least, to ensure hygiene and cleanliness,” she says.
For people the toilet paper — the element of control and security, agrees Dr. Brian cook from the University of Melbourne.
“Western man is the so-called “fu effect,” when it comes to hygiene without using toilet paper, he explains. — Besides, people like to feel that they are “doing something” when you feel danger.”
There are more pragmatic factor, adds cook, many people use toilet paper instead of handkerchiefs during a cold.
In addition, toilet paper clearly belongs to the goods, non-perishable, so they really can be, says Dr. David Savage from the University of Newcastle.
“I don’t know for sure, but I suspect that most people buy toilet paper only when it ends, and that can be a problem if you need to be in isolation for two weeks,” — said the scientist.
The reaction in social networks
The reaction of users of social networks don’t have to wait long. Hashtags and #panickbuying and #ToiletPaperPanic quickly became quite popular, not without funny memes
Also in social networks publish a video where people are fighting over the last package of toilet paper in the store.
Users also do not miss the chance to laugh at the fact that people believe a lack of toilet paper in an emergency.
