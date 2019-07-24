“Do not get into Parliament, but you get to where you are not going to happen” — the network laugh with elections
The results of the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine the Ukrainians of different reactions. Including a wave of jokes about the new composition of the Parliament.
A lot of photojob users of social networks dedicated newcomers MPs and old-timers of the Parliament that this election has been defeated. Miss social network will be the leader of “Radical party” Oleg Lyashko and brother Mikhail Dobkin, Dmitry, reports NewsOboz.org with reference to Gazeta.ua.
And joking about the result of Hope Savchenko, which is in his constituency, the region has received only eight votes.
Went to the “party of Sharia” — in this election, with its outcome receives public funding.
The European Union, referring to the evaluation by the observation mission of the OSCE recognized elections in Ukraine on 21 July, competitive and democratic, and at the same time is advised to eliminate the revealed during the tests, the faults before the next election cycle.