Do not go for the dream of a woman with a weight of 172 kg was able to lose weight and became half the size!
Today’s character name is Michelle, she’s 26 and she lives in new York. This girl became famous thanks to its history of weight loss. Unfortunately nature decreed that from childhood Michelle was larger than their peers. Because of this, she became an outcast in school. She had to endure harassment, insults and humiliation, which created a lot of stress that she was stuck…
But the beginning of puberty, the age at which a simple meal was not enough to get rid of stress and depression, the girl drank the alcohol and controlled substances. However to change something she dared not, on a diet is not sitting, not engaged in sports. Thus, it recovered to 172 pounds.
When the girl turned 21, she decided it’s time to quit this way of life, otherwise, start with the tragic consequences. It is directly burned with a desire to change, so I decided to seek the assistance of psychotherapists. Everything became clear: Michelle was sick with the eating disorder, which suggests to seize your stress.
Then things worsened to the harmful habits, which we had to get rid of first to freshen up.
Finally the girl made bariatric operation together with further rehabilitation. After Michelle decided to start her own body in the gym, which was visited 5 times a week. Also, she went on a proper diet, making those extra pounds quickly leave.
Losing weight, Michelle had to make a new operation — getting rid of excess skin.
At the moment Michelle is recovering after surgery. She realized that a career fitness instructor — her element. Now she certainly knows what it’s like to have a weight problem, and how to get rid of it. She accepted and loved my body, learned to eat right and knows the right methods of exercise.
Michelle wants to share their knowledge with those in need and help them lose weight.