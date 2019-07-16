‘Do not go into the river!’: a resident of Alabama showed how its eaten alive by flesh-eating bacteria. PHOTO
Ricky Rutherford from Alabama is fighting for her life after Contracting flesh-eating bacteria while traveling by canoe. His wife published the horrific pictures of how developed a bacterial infection, is extremely dangerous for life. The family wants to warn all that this is possible. Caution: the below photo is not for the faint of heart.
July 6, Ricky Rutherford and his wife Cassie from Waterloo, Alabama, with his family and friends made the trip by canoe on the river, Second Creek, writes the New York Post.
Two days later, Ricky went to work and came home with a temperature of 103 degrees (39.4 Celsius), and leg cramps. A man working in the warehouse, so at first he assumed that the feet are buzzing because of the physical labor in the heat. So the next day he also came on shift, but could barely walk home.
“When he undressed, he found that the leg was red and swollen — wrote Cassie in Facebook. We immediately went to the er where we were told that it would cellulit, possibly aggravated due to travel on Saturday. He received IV antibiotics and sent home with medications, saying to come back if anything changes”.
But the next morning things got worse — Ricky started a fever. The pair hurried back to the er and this time the doctors suspected, it’s all about flesh-eating bacteria. Tests confirmed the diagnosis.
July 12, Ricky had the surgery, clean the area his feet are size 5 to 6 inches (12 to 15 centimeters).
By 15 July tests confirmed that the blame for flesh-eating bacteria — Ricky turned out to be necrotizing fasciitis.
“My husband is fighting for his life because of this horrible thing! — posted by Cassie. — What seemed like a normal fun activity that we enjoyed with the whole family, turned into a nightmare!”
Symptoms include redness or swelling of the skin, which spreads quickly, intense pain — even outside the infected area of the skin and fever, according to CDC. Starting in 2010, in the United States occur each year from 700 to 1200 cases.
Cassie said that her husband not have any open cuts, scratches or wounds, but the doctor said that it doesn’t matter.
“There was nothing, she said. But doctors told us it could be a microscopic wound in which the bacteria penetrates and spreads. Hard to believe that there were a lot, and my husband, the most healthy of us get it. He is not sick, he doesn’t even have a doctor!”
Hundreds of people commented and shared posts on Facebook Cassie about the state of Ricky. The woman published a photo in order to warn people about the possible risks in a popular vacation spot.
“I don’t want anyone else went through this, she said. On Saturday I had to think about what I can bury the love of my life. Do not go into the river! It is not safe. Don’t put your family in danger for the sake of the fun of the day.”