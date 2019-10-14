Do not kick trumpeter: network fun the anthem of Russia before Putin in Saudi Arabia…
During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia, the orchestra of the receiving party tried to play the Russian national anthem. Musicians have long not been able to get to the right notes, but they fought to the end. Video at Twitter posted a Kremlin pool journalist Dmitry Smirnov.
“At least they tried: Saudi orchestra trying to play the Russian national anthem and fight to the end,” he wrote.
In a network with humour, commented on this “respect” for the Kremlin leader. Twitter users believe that it has been shown the attitude to Russia and its leader.
which depicted shifted on top of the red beret and suit with spotted tie under the coat.
And the birthday of Putin was portrayed as a mushroom, noting that each fungus secreted by a security officer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter