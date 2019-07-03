Do not load the posts and photos in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp has been a massive failure
Users of popular social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp messenger from a number of countries complaining about the failures of the services. We will remind, in the beginning of June in Europe and the United States have reported problems in the work of Instagram.
About technical problems according to the website Downdetector, which monitors outages and disruptions for popular Internet resources. First, the problems reported by users Instagram.
According to the website Downdetector, 82% of users are experiencing difficulties with the feed of posts, and 9% with the website, and 8% are unable to log in to your account.
The problem mainly affected the Eastern region of the United States and the Western part of Europe.
Outages reached a peak at 16:30 Kyiv time.
Later, the failure has affected other products Facebook: the social network, and Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
. In March 2019 mark Zuckerberg said about how in the next two years is going to change work Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. At the same time, the co-founder of Facebook Chris Hughes called on the us authorities to deprive Zuckerberg’s monopoly on the market. He offered to bring the popular app for photo sharing Instagram and WhatsApp messenger out-of-control Facebook.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter