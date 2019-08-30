Do not mix: doctors have called medicine, which can not be combined
Many people self-medicate and trying to get rid of the disease, taking medication is absolutely incompatible with each other. Thus, they further reinforce their position.
Experts warn that in any case do not combine cough syrup and Allergy medication, because their composition is similar. These medicines contain the same substances that act as sleeping pills.
Their joint use can cause the effect of excessive sleepiness when a person is simply not able to work or get behind the wheel of a car. This combination is invalid even before you sleep, because this morning the person will find it difficult to stand and focus.
Also undesirable “mix” the doctors called antidepressants and painkillers. According to them, the use of such drugs at the same time dangerous. According to doctors, these drugs can cause bleeding in the stomach.
Furthermore, both drugs affect levels of serotonin, and among their side effects, such as anxiety, palpitations and fever.
Another dangerous combination is the so-called drugs against blood clots and aspirin. Drugs against blood clots are called anticoagulants, they are used to reduce blood clotting. And their purpose is to reduce the number of blood clots.
Aspirin used for pain management, but it also thins the blood. However, this “couple” can cause internal bleeding.