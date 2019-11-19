Do not touch: 5 of the dirtiest places in airplanes
In flight there is little that seems rather clean, considering how many strangers around you. Of course, you will not be able to make the flight shorter or more convenient places, but you have the power to make your experience more hygienic, avoiding the most polluted places in the aircraft.
The humidity in the cabin is below 20%, whereas the moisture content in an ordinary living room usually above 30%, according to the world health organization. The effect of dry air affects the mucus, the first line of defense of the immune system, a little increasing human vulnerability to infection, according to Time. A study conducted in 2004 in the “Journal of research of the state of the environment”, showed that people are much more likely — 113 times catch a cold during a flight than during ground travel.
But, in addition to humidity, there are other risks. Here are some very dirty places should be avoided.
Folding tables
Potentially the dirtiest place on the plane is right in front of you and on your lap. TravelMath study conducted in 2015, which tested samples from hard surfaces in the plane, found that the surface of the table contains 8 times more bacteria than the flush buttons on the toilet: 2155 colony forming units of bacteria per square inch — compared to SOME 127 per square inch (this is standard norm for home the toilet).
Dr. Charles coat of Arms, a microbiologist from the University of Arizona, reports that on the tables, which he tested during the research was discovered the viruses of colds, viruses, human parainfluenza, norovirus (which can cause diarrhea and vomiting), and superbacteria MRSA, which causes skin infections and life-threatening. A large number of bacteria, probably due to the fact that crews cleaning the aircraft does not have enough time between flights to wipe the tables.
Before using the table, wipe it with a disinfectant, says Dr. Michael Zimring, Director of travel medicine at Mercy medical center in Baltimore. Do not eat anything directly from the surface of the folding table, put food exclusively on a paper plate or packing.
Vents and belt buckles
Two elements of the aircraft, which are often used but rarely cleaned. The vents above each seat are great for circulation of ventilated air, but testing revealed TravelMath 285 CFU per square inch on the surface — more bacteria than the toilet.
The belt buckles have demonstrated the result in SOME 230 per square inch, which is not surprising, since every passenger touches his buckle, at least two times during the flight.
Experts recommend to bring a bottle of disinfectant for hands and occasionally use it.
Toilet
Bathrooms are cleaned regularly — United, Delta and American Airlines announced the publication of a Time that they are cleansed at night between long flights.
But herb said that after visiting about 50 people the toilets are still the main place for infections. He found the intestinal fecal E. coli E. coli on some shells, handles and toilet seats, which are checked. TravelMath found that the flush buttons contained 265 CFU per square inch (but not faecal coliforms).
Zimring recommends using a paper towel to open and close the door latch and says it’s only precaution, which he always enjoys.
The seat back pockets
Passengers often use the pocket on the seat in front of him as trash, filling there used tissues, used diapers, and more. The aircraft, which few are at the airport, cleaning crews don’t even have time to empty those pockets, not to mention disinfection of the fabric. Research Auburn University in Alabama showed that microbes could survive up to 7 days on a cloth seat pocket — the longest life expectancy of bacteria on any hard and soft surfaces that were studied by the researchers.
University Drexel University Medicine recommends that the only way to avoid infection: “Just don’t touch these pockets. It’s not worth the risk”.
Aisle seats
Choice seats on the aisle enables you to get at any time convenient for you, but this freedom involves some risk.
According to Zimring, the top of the Seating aisles are a source of germs from every person who walks past them and grabs or leans hands, and many of these people just came out of the toilet. So be careful, touching the area near the headrest on the aisle, and probably better not to go to sleep.
The location near the passage puts the passengers in the line of fire with any contagious viruses that can bring on a plane.
In a study published in “Clinical infectious diseases”, were analyzed flight from Boston to Los Angeles that made an emergency landing because of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea. The researchers found that people sitting in the aisle, are more likely to be infected with norovirus, it was not found relationships between the frequency of visits to the toilet.
“If you sit by the window, you have less chance of getting sick,” confirms Emblem.