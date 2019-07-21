Do seeds cause appendicitis and other health problems
The seeds were eaten, probably every person in my life. And heard that they are eaten especially without skin, can cause appendicitis. Is it true? And how do seeds affect our health? Understands Magicforum.
Strengthening of the cardiovascular system
If every day to eat 50 grams of seeds, that person will receive a daily dose of vitamin E. a powerful antioxidant, which helps protect against atherosclerosis and maintains heart health. Also in sunflower seeds have lots of magnesium, which is also a positive effect on the cardiovascular system. Finally, the seeds are a source of mono – and polyunsaturated fat that protects the heart.
Normalization of acid-alkaline balance
Thanks to seeds can be improved the stomach. After all, they lead to normal acid-base balance of the mucous membranes of the body. Therefore seeds will be a great remedy for heartburn.
The preservation of youth and beauty
Again, this issue is very useful vitamin E and A, D and b group, a variety of unsaturated fatty acids. Thanks to this composition the seeds slow down the aging process, great impact on vision, skin condition, hair and nails.
Support the body in good shape
Even small doses of the seeds can affect the tone of the body. They normalize fat metabolism, allowing you to keep in order the nervous and endocrine systems. By the way, the process of consumption of seeds is very often compared to meditation. It helps to calm down, to distract from problems and difficulties, get rid of insomnia and drown the craving for cigarettes and sweets.
Weight gain
But do not think that the seeds have nothing but advantages. They have negative health effects. For example, sunflower seeds are very nutritious — they contain about 600 calories per 100 grams. This, of course, will give necessary energy to the body, but at the same time can have a negative impact on the figure.
The presence of cadmium
In the seeds may contain cadmium that enters the product from the soil, air and water. Heavy metal accumulates in the body and leads to various pathologies, including those affecting the kidneys. If you regularly eat these seeds, then after a few years, the health may be undermined.
Appendicitis
Yes, the inflammation of the Appendix in the use of seeds possible. This may be the case, if you eat them with the peel in large quantity. The husk is able to clog the stomach and intestines, resulting in appendicitis may be formed.
Tooth decay
Teeth — that suffered greatly during the consumption of seeds. The destruction of enamel cracks, tooth decay — these health problems are very real. So don’t get too carried away, if you want to be with a beautiful smile.
Dependence
Doctors claim that as such, dependence on seeds, like nicotine or alcohol, does not exist. However, it is known about the psychological dependence on seeds. Rather, it is the development of habits that may be detrimental to health.
In other words, seeds can be healthy, but only it is important to look at the quality, and quantity. It is not necessary to consume per day more than 150 grams of seeds, and better not to eat them every day — no more than two times a week. Due to the huge number of this product can develop a real health problem.