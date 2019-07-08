Dobkin rests: the network was surprised by the behavior Zelensky

Добкин отдыхает: сеть удивило поведение Зеленского

Internet users was surprised by the strange behavior of President Vladimir Zelensky during the meeting of the Transcarpathian customs.

The corresponding video published on the page “Lviv underground” Twitter.

“Dobkin Jr.’s resting…” reads the caption to the video.

So, the footage recorded nervous behavior Zelensky — he looks around and changes the face.

“The question here is: to be or not to be”, “Dobkin surpassed,” “He is obviously bored”, “Not got there”, “Bogdan it as tending” — written on the Internet.

