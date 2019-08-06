Doctor: better not to use running for weight loss
According to the dietitian, Alexander Nemov, best weight loss contributes not running, but walking.
Scientists from Taiwan had published its findings, saying that people who are genetically predisposed to weight gain should practice certain types of activity to lose weight. In particular, running, walking, Hiking, yoga and dancing.
Dietitian Aleksandr Nemov commented on the publication of foreign experts. According to him, such types of sport, offered to Taiwan by nutritionists as running, yoga, Hiking and dancing, can actually be not only useful but also harmful for the body.
In particular, speaking of running, Nemov said that “running is not natural human behavior, and therefore, it leads to disease, one or the other”.
According to the doctor, most effective for weight loss is “slightly accelerated walking”. The specialist advised dieters to go in different ways: first at a normal pace, then for three minutes at high – speed and then again at a slower. Such exercises, said Nemov, enough “for load and for burning excess calories.”
As for the other types of activity, the doctor reported their usefulness for weight loss the following. Yoga “the problem of the obesity is irrelevant”, and Hiking in the mountains is associated with the differential pressures, is fraught with oxygen starvation of the brain. Sports dance can be useful, but only if you do them without fanaticism.
The main thing – not to overdo it, to comply with the measure in the whole, said Alexander Nemov.