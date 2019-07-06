Doctor called causes swollen veins on the hands
It so happens that the veins on the back of the brushes to become very visible. Why is this happening?
Veins and vessels may look swollen only in connection with any disease, it can also be features of the organism, inherent from birth and defined by genetics. The problem of swollen on the Palmar surface veins are mainly faced by people with thin fair skin.
At the same time, as told by the doctor and presenter of “About the main thing” Sergey Agapkin, normal blood vessels of the upper limb in humans should barely be visible through the skin. To the emergence of varicose veins of the upper extremities, according to the specialist, usually give the following reasons:
Usually large vessels are visible in women at menopause, in men – in case of prolonged illness.
In addition, in the form of swollen veins can manifest a deficiency of nutrients – for example, lack of folic acid and vitamin K, which causes the occurrence of disturbances in the cardiovascular system. To resolve the problem, the experts recommend to adjust the diet, eat more vegetables and fruits.
Of hazards in which on the hands can swell the veins, doctors have identified a thrombophlebitis, a sharp decrease in immunity and hormonal imbalance. To ascertain the true causes and treatment you should consult a surgeon or phlebologist.