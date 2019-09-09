Doctor: Diet and drugs will not help with obesity
Why obesity poses a serious threat to humans and is there any effective means of combating it, said one of the founders of SECO. The doctor of the Spanish society of surgery of obesity and metabolic disorders Joan Pujol of Rafols claims that diet and medication will not help.
The specialist believes that with this problem faced by almost all of humanity and the disease turns into a pandemic. And if moderate people are experiencing only the discomfort of an aesthetic nature, when severe, and especially morbid form, it is also called painful or extreme degree of obesity, it creates serious harm to health. Hitting all the organs, excessive weight can cause hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, some types of cancer. “The life expectancy of these people below, as well as quality of life,” says Joan Pujol of Rafols. There is no one common cause of the problem. The way of life in which there is a lack of physical activity, eating habits, genetic predisposition — all of these factors can lead to disease. In this case, it is not necessary to hope for some miracle pill that will be a panacea. According to the doctor, to date the only treatment that shows high efficiency in the fight against obesity is surgery.
Known cases, when a person finds the strength to change your way of life and it is possible to significantly lose weight without surgery. But if the desired changes do not occur, it is not necessary to bring your body to the extreme situation, you need to make the right decision — to trust the surgeons, says Pujol.