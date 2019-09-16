Doctor: flu shot you can do not all

| September 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

In anticipation of the new flu season already starts mass vaccination campaigns. However, remember that flu shot you can do not all.

Врач: прививку от гриппа можно делать не всем


Doctor Olga Sharapova said: for flu vaccinations, there are absolute and relative contraindications.

In particular, the absolute contraindications are the following:

  • severe blood diseases,
  • renal failure,
  • diseases of the endocrine system
  • heart failure,
  • diseases of the respiratory tract.

In addition, the doctor explained, the flu shot does not need to do in the first trimester of pregnancy, children up to 6 months for Allergy sufferers.

Speaking about the relative contraindications for flu vaccinations, Olga Sharapova said that they should not do soon after the diseases respiratory infections.

“If you’re less than a month ago had a cold, then wait with vaccination, will do do after a month of recovery,” said the doctor.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr