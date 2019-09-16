Doctor: flu shot you can do not all
September 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In anticipation of the new flu season already starts mass vaccination campaigns. However, remember that flu shot you can do not all.
Doctor Olga Sharapova said: for flu vaccinations, there are absolute and relative contraindications.
In particular, the absolute contraindications are the following:
- severe blood diseases,
- renal failure,
- diseases of the endocrine system
- heart failure,
- diseases of the respiratory tract.
In addition, the doctor explained, the flu shot does not need to do in the first trimester of pregnancy, children up to 6 months for Allergy sufferers.
Speaking about the relative contraindications for flu vaccinations, Olga Sharapova said that they should not do soon after the diseases respiratory infections.
“If you’re less than a month ago had a cold, then wait with vaccination, will do do after a month of recovery,” said the doctor.