Doctor: for health it is useful to listen to a cat purring
Cat’s purr is useful to listen to even those who do not keep animals at home — this was stated by doctor Andrew Tyazhelnikov.
Specialist Andrew Tyazhelnikov said: cat purring has a beneficial effect on the nervous system and the human psyche.
According to the specialist, “sound of cat purring has a therapeutic effect”, they can be compared with ultrasonic effect on humans.
Tyazhelnikov reminded that there is a special direction in therapy in which the healing of people used cats is felinoterapiya.
“On the human body in a certain way is affected by the rumbling of the cats that these animals produce a very large range. A particularly beneficial effect of cat purring has on the human nervous system and psyche, it helps get rid of the stress and get psychological relaxation,” said the doctor.
He stressed: stress, which help to cope cats, often being the main reason for that develop diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Cat’s purr, the expert is convinced, it is useful to listen to audio — as well as listening to the sound of rain or the sea. The sound of purring is a good solution for quality sleep and rest.
At the University of California an experiment was conducted with listening to the purring and rumbling cat. The results of these tests were as follows. The people who listened to cat’s rumbling, normalized all indicators, followed by the scientists — first of all, parameters of arterial pressure. If critical high pressure (up to 130) due to the rumbling of cats, it went down without taking medications.
Scientists stated that the person who is next to the purring cat, quickly reaches healthy settings, the tone of cerebral arteries.