Doctor-gastroenterologist reminded about the rules of behavior in the heat
Gastroenterologists remind the citizens about the simple rules of behavior in the heat.
According to the gastroenterologist Peter Tkachenko, the chief means of saving in heat is considered clean drinking water without gas. You can not drink coffee and alcoholic beverages.
The doctor gave some recommendations to avoid the negative effects of Sun exposure on the body: not going to happen for a long time in the open air; walking in the light and light clothing; apply hats.
As for the food, select products with the highest number of electrolytes – potassium and magnesium, avoid eating fatty foods.
