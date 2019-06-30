Doctor: heat stroke can be obtained in the room
Doctors told how to prevent overheating in the sun, and recalled that thermal shock can be obtained not only on the street, but indoors.
Doctor Oleg Kakurin reminded that heat stroke is the result of severe overheating.
“It is possible to obtain not only the beach, but also during a long stay in a stuffy room or in a stuffy transport,” — said the expert.
The doctor called the main symptoms of heat stroke: If heat stroke was very intense, the person may experience fainting, seizures, mental impairment, she added.
According to Kakurina, are particularly sensitive to overheating people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. They should be careful to follow the recommendations for staying outside in hot summer weather, in particular from 11 to 15 hours when the sun is particularly active, they should be ventilated or cooled spaces. In addition, in hot weather it is better to forget about vigorous physical exercise or sports – you should wait for a cooler period.
What to do if overheating still happened?
“In hyperthermic shock is necessary to cool the body of the victim, drink plenty to avoid dehydration, to call an ambulance. Even mild overheating people in need of emergency assistance, so you need to bring to the hospital or to wait for the arrival of the doctors,” gave a recommendation Oleg Kakurin.