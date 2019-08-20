Doctor: how truly dangerous nitrates in fruits and berries
Once in the body, nitrates are converted into nitrites, which do not allow the cells to be enriched with oxygen, told doctor.
Revs season melons. Doctor Marina Pavlyuk said, eating water-melons and melons with the raised maintenance of nitrates can cause poisoning of the body.
“Eat melons with the raised maintenance of nitrates is possible, but only in small amounts to avoid negative consequences, you should not eat more than one slice of agricultural products”, — said Marina Pavlyuk.
She added that the eye to determine whether the gifts of nature nitrates in fruits and berries is almost impossible – it requires special equipment, the nitrate sensor.
“For the watermelon maximum allowable concentration of nitrates is considered to be 60 mg per kilogram of body weight for melons — 90 mg,” — said Pavlyuk.
The doctor noted that, as such, nitrates are not toxic. In fact, the main danger is that their absorption in the body formed of the substance nitrite, which do not allow its cells fully saturated with oxygen. As a consequence, may develop intoxication with such negative symptoms as nausea, blue lips and headaches.
Also Marina Pavlyuk urged not to be lazy to thoroughly wash all fruit and berry products. With its use in the summer as never closely associated with a high risk of Contracting rotavirus infection.