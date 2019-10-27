Doctor: in the cold is to abandon high heels and leather shoes
In the cold clothes and shoes should be not only warm, but comfortable, freedom of movement and does not pinch.
The correspondent of ГолосUA the doctor told Victoria Savitskaya.
In the cold and especially frost to abandon high heels and leather shoes – not only because of the danger of personal injury or due to the instability of such boots and shoes, but also because of the high sole disrupts the blood circulation, and this in turn leads to failure of thermoregulation of the body.
“In the cold you need to close the chest, for example, a massive scarf, which should firmly fix on her chest. I also recommend to choose a sweater with a high collar, they create additional thermal layer and provide extra protection from the wind,” warns the doctor.
From the cold suffer a great deal of hands – the skin they expose to the wind and peel off, making them more vulnerable to cold. Because even at 0 degrees should wear gloves, but when the temperature drops below 10 below zero – give preference to VariCam of dense natural fabrics, preferably also multi-layered.
It is important to remember that after the freezing of the hands may develop inflammation of the small joints of the fingers and wrists, because this part of the body should be protected.