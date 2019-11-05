“Doctor Sleep” by Stephen king and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend (video)
In Ukrainian rolling out seven new movies, and two of them are taken by our filmmakers. It’s a drama “Home” and adventure Comedy “Trouble on 5 Baksiv”. For going to the movies are all family companies offer two full-length animated film — “Selma in the city of ghosts” and “Troll with tail” and Australian drama “Race to a million”. Fans of Stephen king waited, finally, the film adaptation of his novel “Doctor Sleep” which is a sequel to “the Shining”. In the film “the Secrets of Paradise hills” (a mixture of psychological Thriller and fantasy) is an American actress Emma Roberts will be able to show that it is worthy of continuing the work of their famous relatives — father Eric Roberts and aunt Julia Roberts (read in the “FACTS” interview with the actress “I Love high heels, and walk on them and not learned”).
Home
(6+, Ukraine, the Limelite, “Arthouse Trafc”, a drama with a budget of 20 million UAH)
Premiere of “Home” directed by debutant Nariman Aliyev (previously filmed short films) was held in may on 72-the m the Cannes international film festival. Ukrainian drama was included in the competition program “Special view”. Then the film was shown on the 10-th Odessa international film festival in July. There he became one of the winners. “Home” also participated in the competitive programme of the 15th Bucharest international film festival and the Belgian film festival Filmfestival Oostende. Currently, the Ukrainian Oscar Committee has included a picture in the list of applicants from our country for an Academy award in the category “Best foreign film”.
The protagonist of this drama — a Crimean Tatar. After the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, he is separated from his sons, who went to Kiev. The eldest of them dies. Father goes to the Ukrainian capital to take his body and bury it according to Muslim traditions in his native land. And he wants us to help him in this difficult journey the younger son…
The main role in the film was played by Ahtem Seitablaev and Ramsey Bilyalov.
“Trouble on 5 Baksiv”
(12+, Ukraine, UA MMD, Comedy, budget: 8.4 million UAH)
Two friends and partner in a startup 5BAKSIV.NET fall into big trouble. They are suspected of murder they did not commit. In an attempt to get out of this situation they turn to petty crook. And anyone wanting to learn from all the personal benefits, receives in response to some problem. This time is so serious that for him, and would-be friends start to hunt crime boss and his thugs, the police and other security agencies.
Took this adventurous youth Comedy Miroslav Latika. Starring Dmitry Hamster, Dennis Center, Nikita Bychkov-Andrievsky. Also in the film played the legendary Ada Rogovtseva.
“Selma in the city of ghosts”
(6+, Mexico, Metacube, entertainment film for family viewing)
The original of this cartoon is called “Day of the dead”. There is such very popular in Mexico, the holiday, similar to Halloween. To this day the most incredible things.
The main heroine of the picture — 16-year-old Selma. She lives in Santa Clara. The girl knows nothing about her parents. She has two older brothers, but they have no idea what happened to the father and mother. One day, shortly before Day of the dead, the brothers find a magic book that can help them to Selma to learn the truth about the family…
Cartoon participated in several international film festivals this year. In particular, it successfully demonstrated in Shanghai and Seoul. Took a picture of the Director Carlos Medrano.
“Troll with tail”
(6+, Canada — Norway, Sagatoon AS an animated film for family viewing, budget — $ 14 million)
Evil forces are trying to seize power in the country Evade trolls. They make the Thunder king in the stone. The Prince Trim only have three days to save her father and the entire Kingdom. The brave little Troll is going in full of dangerous adventures, journey together with his loyal friends…
Made the animated film by canadian Director Kevin Munro (“TMNT”).
“Secrets of Eden hills”
(Spain — USA, Samuel Goldwyn Films, fantasy, Thriller, budget: $ 7 million)
In the near future, society was divided into two groups. First — the elected ruling class, second lower class. When the girl of the elect falls in love with a regular guy and therefore refuses to marry the groom chosen by the parents, it is then sent to “Paradise hills”. This place is situated on a tropical island. They teach decent manners girls from selected families. However, the island is on the “Paradise”…
The painting was removed debutante Alice Waddington. Starring Emma Roberts (“Nerve”, the TV series “American horror story”), Milla Jovovich (“Resident evil”), Akvafina (“ocean’s Eight she”), ACE Gonzalez (“the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows”).
“Race to a million”
(12+, Australia, Screen Australia, biographical drama)
The film is based on real events and tells Michelle Payne, which in 2015 has gone down in history as the first woman jockey, won the most prestigious racing trophies in Australia — the Melbourne Cup, which for 150 years.
Took a picture of a popular Australian actress Rachel Griffiths (“For reasons of conscience”). This is her directorial debut. Role Michelle went to actress Teresa Palmer (“Berlin syndrome”). Her father and trainer was played by the famous actor Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park”). In Australia, the picture has grossed 6.9 million dollars.
“Doctor Sleep”
(16+, USA, Warner Bros., horror, psychological Thriller)
The film is an adaptation of the novel by Stephen king, published in 2013. The book is a sequel to one of the most famous works of this American writer’s novel “the Shining.” In 1980, cult Director Stanley Kubrick successfully filmed it. The film has long become modern classics and was pillaged on numerous citations by other Directors. “The shining” Kubrick included in various lists of the best paintings in the history of world cinema. The main role in the film brilliantly played by Jack Nicholson. It is considered to be one of the best works of the famous actor.
Obviously, to remove more or less a worthy sequel was a challenge. For this task came from the American Director Mike Flanagan (“the Ghosts of hill house”). King film adaptation I liked. Noted the work of young colleagues and the famous Director William Friedkin (“the exorcist”). The main role in the film played by British actor Ewan McGregor, the star of cult films “Trainspotting” and “Star wars.”
