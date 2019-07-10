Doctor: stiletto heels can harm the feet
Women are not recommended to change running shoes on a hairpin in one day – it increases the risk to harm the feet, as well as to expose the body to stress.
That a change of sneakers for the heels in a single day is dangerous for women, said the chief specialist in sports medicine of the Department of health of the city of Moscow Zurab Ordzhonikidze. Women underestimate the harm that is associated with the replacement shoes. Meanwhile, according to Ordzhonikidze, the effect on the body from putting on high-heeled footwear after sport can be equal to the injury of moderate severity.
The doctor stated that the transition from sneakers to heels “harmful to the musculoskeletal system, as the foot not used to uncomfortable shoes”. He stressed that women should not often wear heels and platform. Zurab Ordzhonikidze explained that walking in shoes with heels completely changes the biomechanics of walking, and also affect the activity of the muscles. High heel is dangerous because the body weight of such footwear is shifted not on the heel bone, and on pljusnevye arch, which are not designed for such load. The result can be problems with the musculoskeletal system, it also increases the risk of developing arthritis and neuralgia, as well as micronation muscle-tendon structures.
Women who can’t imagine their lives without heels, the doctor advised me to wear them with a height no higher than 4 inches. Heeled shoes best to wear in the evening.
Zurab Ordzhonikidze added that the human foot is a complex anatomical education. How feet healthy and how it is convenient, depends on the health of musculoskeletal system, blood vessels, internal organs and the body, said the scientist. He advised several times a day to do self-massage of the feet.
Sneakers, according to the doctor, well absorb and evenly distribute the load over the entire surface of the foot. This Shoe is better suited for long trekking and Hiking. Importantly, the transition from athletic shoes to shoes and Vice versa was not harsh to the body it is a real stress.