Doctor: the benefits of honey are largely exaggerated
The doctor said that honey can only be beneficial when consumed in large quantities, in which in ordinary life no one eats.
Dietitian, therapist Elena Tikhomirova shared the view that the use of honey is largely exaggerated. According to the doctor, to get the real benefits from honey, to eat it very much. At the same time, honey is high in carbohydrates and calories and eat it from the perspective of physicians in large numbers should not – only metered. Thus there is need of natural honey comb.
How much can you eat honey without harm to health? Experts give the answer: no more than two spoons.
“No harm — a maximum of two tablespoons. It is best to use in the morning and lead an active lifestyle” — said the doctor of medical Sciences Alexey buyeverov.
Does the honey in the cold. Rather psychologically than something else, the doctor said Elena Tikhomirova.
“It is rather a consolation, which went historically: people have a cold, you need something to cheer her up, to please, gave it honey, which was the only treat” — she explained his idea.
In addition, colds usually drink hot tea with honey, and when dissolved in hot water, the honey loses its beneficial properties, said Tikhomirov.