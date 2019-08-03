Doctor: the swelling may be because of a lack of water in the body
Swelling of the legs or the face typically associated with the use of large amounts of water. In fact, the swelling often speaks about the lack of moisture in the body, the doctor claims Victoria Savitskaya.
According to the doctor, to perceive the swelling of legs and face as a sign that eve had drunk too much water, is a mistake. That’s when the lack of its receipt the body begins to strive to save such an important moisture in the tissues.
“The swelling often indicates a lack of fluid. So the body tries to replenish stocks and to protect themselves in case the flow of water will again be limited,” said Victoria Savitskaya.
In addition, the expert noted, the swelling is often linked with excessive alcohol consumption.
In some cases swelling are signs of development in the body diseases and inflammatory processes.
Often, the doctor added, the problems of swelling are vascular-lymphatic origin. When the body stagnates the flow of lymph, the liquid is conducted worse. Often lymphatic stagnation contributes to immobility, prolonged sitting on the chair.
In addition, the development of swelling can lead varicose veins and venous insufficiency.