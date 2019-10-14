Doctor: the Vaccine doesn’t guarantee full protection from the flu
To protect yourself from the flu is a hundred percent impossible, even vaccination does not give such result, but it will help to reduce the risks of dangerous consequences of the disease that much more dangerous than the disease itself.
The correspondent of ГолосUA said the doctor, Victoria Savitskaya.
Vaccination is an absolute guarantee that the flu virus to you will “snap” will not, but almost guaranteed to get rid of complications and facilitate the progress of the disease.
“The vaccine is able to inhibit the spread of the virus, but, of course, to impose it to nobody. If the person categorically does not want to go through this procedure, it is very important to convey to the public all other methods of combating viruses. I note that flu viruses (and there are a great many) are highly contagious, the disease can cause only a few particles, trapped in the body through the air, dirty hands or even food. Therefore, recommendations to avoid public transport, not to dine out and wear a protective mask when you go to see the patient, very effective. But the problem is that people need to get to work, a place to dine and chat with friends and colleagues. So, in my opinion, first of all, we need to strengthen the immune system and to keep clean,” said the doctor.
Repeatedly proven that frequent hand washing increases the immunity of the person and allows to avoid many viruses. This method is especially good for the prevention of intestinal infections, which enter the body through the mouth. Thus you can also reduce the likelihood of infection with influenza and SARS, because during the day we often three eyes, touch the face, take the hands of some products, etc. At this point, bacteria and viruses that have managed to survive in the environment, fall within the “necessary” environment on the mucous membranes.
Another way to slightly “clean” the viruses that have already latched on to You, but have not had time to penetrate the body, rinse the mouth. Previously, this was used only saline, but, as practice shows, warm clean water or mint concentrate is not worse.
Prevention is also recommended to use oxolinic ointment.
Equally important is proper rest, sound sleep, moderate regular exercise.