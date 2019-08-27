Doctors advise eczema to abandon the use of eggs
Doctors from the UK are advised to abandon the use of eggs in eczema that has proved relevant studies. The arguments of the experts was published by the Express.
Most often the treatment of eczema is to use emollients and corticosteroid creams, but they don’t always work for everyone. British doctors warned that the diet in this case is of great importance. In particular, studies have shown that the rejection of eggs contributes to a more rapid solution to the problem. Next in the list are dairy products, soy, peanuts, food products based on wheat. Allergic reactions can cause various symptoms, including hives, itching, redness, shortness of breath and gastrointestinal disorders such as vomiting, abdominal pain or heartburn.
Along with diet, should pay attention to the choice of clothing, as it is able to trigger degradation. To relieve symptoms it is recommended to use natural remedies, for example aloe Vera gel, which is known to soothe skin irritation. No less good in this respect, coconut oil and honey. It is also desirable to use a more gentle soap. If the symptoms persist or cause further problems, need expert advice, added the doctors.