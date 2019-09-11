Doctors advise to refrain from the use of iodine and green fodder
A normal alcoholic iodine for the treatment of wounds is outdated, according to doctors.
Iodine and brilliant green may cause burns, and should be used only for the treatment of minor abrasions or skin around the wound. Otherwise there is a risk of damaging the mucous membranes or soft tissue.
Doctors say that Zelenka “humane” iodine, though less effective against aggressive flora.
Instead of alcohol, it is recommended to use disinfectant aqueous solutions. Now there are means on the basis of iodine that effectively prevent infection of a wound is its aqueous solutions, for example Betadine, povidone-iodine yodopiron. The aqueous solution is less aggressive, while it is as disinfects the wound, experts stress.
Besides iodine sometimes cause allergies and are contraindicated for people with thyroid disease.
However, doctors point, iodine and brilliant green is preferable than just treatment of the wound with hydrogen peroxide, so as to operate more efficiently.
Experts remind that iodine in the form of free substances toxic. Causes damage to the kidneys and cardiovascular system. Ingestion appears General weakness, headache, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, heart pain and increased heart rate. In two days appear renal failure and myocarditis, without treatment death is inevitable.