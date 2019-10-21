Doctors advised how to normalize blood pressure without medication
The fall of pressure problems often escalate, because experts strongly recommend to control your weight and balanced diet.
People with overweight often face the problem of high pressure, and this additional health risks. Therefore, if the extra pounds you have – try to get rid of them as soon as possible, but not by limiting meals, and light for the replacement of harmful and fatty foods useful.
“To strengthen the blood vessels very useful every day to eat a handful of walnuts or pine nuts. And to clean the vessels daily is recommended to eat at least a tablespoon of honey, 2-3 better (instead of sugar) beneficial to cleanse and tone blood vessels are also affected apricots, lemons, grapefruits, persimmons, garlic. Besides, such a “kit” of products perfectly strengthens the immune system and protect you from seasonal illnesses,” said the medic.
Frequent pressure surges in the diet must be fish – preferably sea or ocean, as well as seafood (shrimp, mussels, squid). However, if you are struggling with excess weight, to prepare these products need in the oven if for a couple, as in fried forms, fish absorbs a lot of oil and carcinogens that are formed during the roasting process. One should not get involved dried and salted fish, as an enormous amount of salt, which retains fluid, which may cause vascular spasms. The amount of salt in the diet generally requires a very precise control, avoiding “overdose”. Also, avoid spicy and smoked products, sausage, balyk, sausage, cold smoked fish, fast food, etc.
Raw vegetables and fruits is a must in the daily menu. They contain a lot of useful minerals, vitamins and fiber, thanks to which the body synthesizes fibrous fibers, which strengthen the vascular wall.
Include in the diet plenty of foods rich in vitamin E – peas, lentils, green onion, liver, olive oil – they give the vessels elasticity. Required and vitamin C (sauerkraut, citrus fruits, kiwi, celery, onion, parsley, rosehips, red peppers), as it gives the strength of the veins and helps the blood vessels to self-clean.