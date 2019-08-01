Doctors are Potatoes bad for your teeth
Doctors found that potatoes are harmful to teeth. The high starch content of vegetables destroys enamel.
The beauty and health of the oral cavity is affected by many different factors. Many people dream of a beautiful smile with shining white teeth and make this great effort. According to the researchers, the exclusion of potatoes from the diet will improve the condition of the oral cavity. This product contains large amount of starch, which soften the enamel and cause tooth decay. Thus, the frequent use of this popular vegetable affects the deterioration of the teeth.
Experts suggest several solutions to the problem. Those who dream about the perfect white teeth, should refuse to take this product. Those who are not so radical, can limit their cleaning after the meal.