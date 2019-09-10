Doctors are reminded how to protect from colds
With the advent of autumn begins and flu season. And thus, increases the risk of catch a cold or get sick of SARS. How does the immune system and how to improve.
How does the immune system
In advertising we talk about the different tools that can boost low immunity, but it is actually not so simple. The immune system there is no regulator that we only need to be twisted in the right direction.
Immune system – the stable and sophisticated system that is thousands of years learnt to survive, fighting off millions of micro-organisms and adapting to the mutations of the cells. In addition, the immune system is working not independently, but in close relationship with the nervous, endocrine and other body systems.
Unfortunately, there is no evidence that some kind of pill or remedy can strengthen the immune system. However, over the years of research, scientists were able to identify some patterns to follow that can less likely to get sick. Here are six proven ways to boost immunity.
How to boost immunity
Don’t smoke
In the mouth of the smoker creates the perfect environment for inflammation, which distracts the immune system. As a result, they are easier to get sick and harder to tolerate the colds. Because nicotine blocks the action of vitamin C which strengthens the immune system.
Smoking works against the immune system, so smokers have higher chances of getting ill with tuberculosis or cancer.
Do not abuse alcohol
Alcohol weakens the protective function of the immune system, thanks to which the body is functioning properly and fight off infections and diseases. To minimize the negative effects of alcohol, doctors advise to consume it in moderation.
Eat right
To prevent diseases, do not forget to eat healthy food, rich in vitamins. Be sure to add in the diet of fruits and vegetables, garlic, ginger, and lemons. Try to eat less sugar, fizzy drinks, sweets, bakery products, mayonnaise, hamburgers, French fries, pizza. They kill the immune system and do not give him to improve.
Sleep
The easiest way to boost immunity is to sleep. Fatigue increases the body’s sensitivity to viruses. Therefore, the longer the sleep, the more stable the immune system. Train yourself before you go to bed and sleep at least seven to eight hours a day.
It is interesting that people who sleep enough, even on flu shot react better.
Exercise and watch your weight
Doing sports is important for several reasons:
energizes;
athletes get sick less;
regulates sleep mode;
helps to fight obesity.
Why is it important to monitor the weight? Because fatty tissue produces hormones that provoke inflammatory processes in the body. This increases the load on the immune system.
Don’t be nervous
Stress hormones damage the immune system. That is why it is important to learn to relax and take everything easy. Often remind yourself that you are strong and can handle it.
Do not overload the immune system – here is main recommendation on how to improve.