Doctors are told how not to poison vacation
Expert Mikhail Lebedev called five ways to protect against poisoning and infection during the holidays. Following these simple rules, tourists will not spoil a vacation.
The expert advises not to try dirty vegetables, fruits and herbs. Purchased products need 10-15 minutes to soak in the water, and then rinse with bottled or boiled water. It is not necessary to buy food on the beach, as even seemingly innocuous corn under the scorching sun becomes dangerous. If you want a snack, it is better to give preference to chips, crackers, nuts in original packaging.
To avoid poisoning, do not eat grilled seafood, as it is unknown under what conditions it was stored delicacies. It should be wary if the dish added aromatic spices to mask the smell. The main route of infection is water. To bowel disorder can even put a glass of ice from the restaurant.
It is advisable for travelers to drink only bottled water in bottles. The last method of protection is to wash hands, capable of a 40% reduction in the risk of diarrhea. You can wipe your hands with a special antibacterial gel or wet wipes.