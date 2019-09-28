Doctors are told what signals the body should pay attention
These symptoms may indicate serious violations.
About the violations that occur hidden from the eyes, the body can honk obvious symptoms. These signals don’t always mean something serious, but not to ignore them it is impossible – in the form of a harmless phenomenon about yourself can declare a dangerous disease.
Frequent headache. Before to treat headaches, it is necessary to find out the cause. According to doctors, due to the fact from the hype that was generated by the news about heavy illness of the brain, the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, people began to be afraid of such symptoms as headache. But above all it is important to notice the nuances: when a headache changes in intensity, whether it is connected with sleep, stress, alcohol, caffeine or any products.
In ordinary life, headaches in the most frequent cases, it is a signal that chelovek.terpet from lack of blood sugar, psychological stress, eye fatigue or disturbed water balance in the body. Also common causes of such pain can be high blood pressure, back problems, stress. If you are unable to set their own dynamics and why, it is necessary to address to the neurologist.
Cold hands and feet. The problem constantly cold extremities can be a sign of a whole range of features of the body and disturbances in it. For example, this feature is peculiar to owners of low pressure, as well as people in the body which have a deficiency of vitamin B12.
Also cold hands and feet can indicate a dangerous deviation, for example, autoimmune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis), the thyroid disease, atherosclerosis, diabetes. If cold extremities began to be felt as a sudden or new problem, it is better not to delay a doctor’s visit.
Leg movements during sleep. If you begin to feel a stronger need to move or pull the foot or feet began to experience different sensations – tingling, itching, pain or cramps – it can speak about violation of neurological conduction, and the deficiency of iron, magnesium, b vitamins and calcium, which the organism experiences. But in more serious cases, causes of these sensations can be arthritis or diabetes.
Cracks in the corners of the lips. Their appearance is associated with lack of vitamins A and group B. Their deficit, in turn, may be due to improper nutrition, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
Yellowed nails. Nail color may change due to the fact that you are painting the nails with coloured varnish without use of base or use household chemicals without gloves. But also yellow nails can occur in diseases associated with the nervous system, or infectious diseases. In turn very pale and whitish nails are likely to signal about the anemia, and skin peeling of hands and weak nail plate – a sign of deficiency of b vitamins.
Drowsiness. Suddenly became severe daytime sleepiness may be the first sign of initial phase of development of Alzheimer’s disease. Especially be wary if along with sleepiness, worse in the afternoon, at night, on the contrary feel a burst of energy.
If such “whims” of your body facing people 50 years and older, it is necessary to consult a doctor.