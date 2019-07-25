Doctors are told when to eat sweet

Врачи рассказал, когда лучше употреблять сладкое

According to doctors if it is not sweet in any way, it is necessary to use at least at certain times.

As sweet nutritionist Anna Ivashkevich advises to eat sweets with slow carbohydrates. To them it will include dark chocolate, marshmallows, candy.

Fatty cream desserts that have no benefits to the body, the nutrition expert advises to exclude from the diet. This kind of sweetness, according to her, will make itself felt in the form of extra pounds on the waist.

The best time for sweet is considered to be from 15:30 to 17:00. During these hours greatly reduces the production of two hormones — cortisol and melatonin. In this connection, and appear drowsiness and apathy, which will help small dessert and a Cup of coffee.

