Doctors believe the sweetener aspartame is dangerous
Artificial sweetener aspartame may be very hazardous to human health. Early data on its ability to harm the body intentionally ignored.
A statement that the sweetener aspartame could pose a serious threat to human health, were made by scientists from the University of Sussex in England. Their conclusion on this score, posted MedicalXpress.
In 2013, the European Agency for food safety (EFSA) said about the safety of aspartame – its representatives appealed to the results of scientific papers that showed no obvious damages in connection with its use.
The authors of the new project claim: EFSA experts have interpreted the data about the danger and safety of the sweetener as it was beneficial to them.
“European Agency for food safety has devalued the results of the studies pointing to harm this additive” — say scientists.
In particular, these experts say that in 2013 EFSA ignored the 73 studies that point to negative health effects from the use of the sweetener. The organization experts then presented as absolutely reliable the results of those works, which did not detect the danger in the consumption of aspartame.
Aspartame is a very popular sweetener, present in the composition of thousands of various products, including diet soft drinks. Since 1974 with the scientific community have voiced the opinion that its use can be extremely dangerous to humans – the researchers then pointed to the ability of the sweetener to increase the risk of brain damage, liver cancer and lung and neuroendocrine disorders.
This time, the researchers stated: “Many of the 73 studies reporting negative health effects from the use of the sweetener, more reliable than those that supposedly confirmed the safety of aspartame”.