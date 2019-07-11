Doctors: bloating can be both healthy and no
According to doctors, bloating can be a symptom of any disease of the digestive system, and independent response of the body to use a variety of foods.
With bloating experienced by everyone. Experts told the press about what happens the swelling, and when it is to be feared.
The doctor explained that causing the swelling and bursting of the stomach gases in the intestines are the physiological norm. First of all, air gets into the digestive tract if swallowed food. Then, the digestion, again produces a certain amount of gases, which “are formed during the neutralization of pancreatic and gastric juice natural bicarbonates”. Also a certain amount of gas enters the intestine from the blood.
At the same time, the doctor noted that in most cases, bloating is a marker of dyspepsia, digestive disorders, not associated with any pathological changes in the organs. In a violation may indicate other symptoms — nausea, belching, bad taste in mouth, constipation or diarrhea, loss of appetite, irritability, feeling of weakness, fatigue.
Another expert, doctor of the highest category, Larisa Alekseeva, explained that bloating can be quite a healthy reaction of the body, occurring after a carbonated drinks and foods with a high level of starches, carbs and fiber.
“Bloating can contribute to bread from rye flour, potatoes, cabbage, beans, and fruit or berries, leading to fermentation in the gut: grapes, apples, cherries, raisins,” — said the doctor.
In addition, the reason bloating can be the lack of an enzyme that breaks down milk sugar (lactase), which makes the use of milk and milk products cause indigestion and flatulence. But in some cases, bloating is caused due to severe psycho-emotional stress affecting how people consume food.
How dangerous is it bloating? According to doctors, occasional bloating in healthy people in General does not require treatment, only possible some adjustment of the diet and adherence to diet. Frequent blisters, or in the case of bloating, which lasts for a long time, you must apply for a survey. Bloating can occur dangerous events tachycardia and heart pain with the violation of his rhythm. Sometimes bloating is a symptom of cancer.