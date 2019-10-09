Doctors call early signs of Alzheimer’s disease
About the beginning of Alzheimer’s, in addition to memory impairment, can say such signs as blurred vision and orientation in space, as well as problems with logical thinking. This was told by scientists from the United States.
Specialists of the National Institute of aging USA (main structure for the study of Alzheimer’s disease in this country), called the signs of the disease, said that in different people the symptoms can vary. For example, if in one case the beginning of the disease may reflect impaired memory, any other memory issues do not arise, but one is confronted with the fact that can’t find the right words. Also suffers from the ability to make decisions and to think logically.
Because of the diversity of symptoms and their similarity to symptoms of other States to recognise Alzheimer’s disease is extremely difficult, the researchers note. According to them, most at risk of Alzheimer’s disease people over the age of 65 years. Age is the main factor increasing the risk of disease, the researchers said.
“Since 65 years the probability to get sick increases twice every five years,” said scientific experts.
While scientists have concluded that a healthy lifestyle, who is credited with the ability to reduce risks of a number of ailments, does not help to be saved from Alzheimer’s disease. They noted that for today there is no scientific evidence able to avoid deadly disease by the same regular exercise.