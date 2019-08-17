Doctors call early signs of early stroke

Doctors told about the early symptoms of incipient stroke. Typically, these symptoms remain unaddressed, which prevents timely access to a doctor for more help.

Медики назвали ранние симптомы начинающегося инсульта

Stroke is a dangerous condition and could face premature death, but most go to the doctors already to prevent the consequences of the incident is problematic. Among the early symptoms of the problem, experts see a violation of human orientation, unexpectedly also can have difficulties with vision. In addition, a pre-stroke condition is also manifested in the disturbance of speech and consciousness.

Some before stroke develops aggression or severe anxiety, while others become lethargic and suffer from drowsiness. To indicate a problem able are concentrated in temporal region headache. Cheerleaders also have numb fingers and toes.

