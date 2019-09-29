Doctors call the effect of the transfer clock to winter time for the body
What are the consequences of waiting.
The transition to winter time many people happy, as the opportunity to sleep longer. But it is fraught with consequences. Among them are fatigue, decreased immunity, and even seasonal depression. But about this in more detail.
Fatigue
Chronobiology, til Rennenberg from Munich in the course of the study proved that of hours the person may experience fatigue.
First and foremost, this is reflected in health: the body simply does not have time to adjust to the change of schedule of my life.
Weakens the immune system
Transfer hours may negatively affect immune function and, as a result, result in a cold.
Exacerbation of chronic diseases
People who suffer from chronic diseases, should expect an exacerbation. More negative transfer hours affects those who have cardiovascular disease. They can ride the pressure, accelerate heartbeat.
Depression
The transition to winter time can cause autumn depression. Its especially hard to tolerate the elderly.
Increases adaptationist
But among the effects of isolated and positive change. The clock trains the metabolism and thus gives the body a chance to adapt to the change of day length.
Temporary discomfort can be eliminated, if you go to bed and get up an hour or two earlier.