Doctors call unexpected cause bloating
Experts from the School of public health Johns Hopkins Bloomberg found that excessive salt intake causes bloating.
Such findings are made on the results of the study, which took place in four clinic. In total, it was attended by 412 people. The purpose of the experiment was to identify a causal link between the amount of sodium and bloating.
Been reviewed diets with high and low content of fiber. Each of them was tested with three levels of sodium.
In the result, it was found that a diet with a high content of fiber on a 41% increased risk of bloating, compared with diets low in its contents. With men increasingly exposed to that influence. By combining these data with sodium, the researchers found that high levels of sodium increases the effect of swelling by 27%, rather than low.
At the final stage of the experiment, the 37% of the participants sitting on a diet high in fiber, but low in sodium, the pressure inside the abdomen is normal. This gave reason to conclude that lowering salt intake will reduce such unpleasant effect.
While scientists are unable to reliably determine how the sodium could have such an impact. Presumably this can be attributed to its ability to retain water. In addition, quite a large amount of sodium in the human body can change the microbiome of the intestine, which leads to bloating.