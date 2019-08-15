Doctors call unexpected cause of dark circles under the eyes
Doctors told about the unexpected causes of dark circles under the eyes. The most common problem associated with fatigue and lack of adequate sleep, however, is not the only factor.
Circles under the eyes can appear eczema due to the fact that the background people are constantly itching, rubbing and scratching the area. This habit threatens to edema and inflammation in a pair of damaged blood vessels. Since the skin around the eyes is thin, it suffers greatly from UV radiation, so before going out it is better to put on the face of SPF protection. In some cases, the real culprit is able to speak genetics, but if we are talking about pigmentation, then you can fix it maybe dermatologist with special lasers. Sometimes it’s all about the face shape. If a person has by nature deep nasolacrimal furrow, from the age they can get worse, actually dimming the area under the eyes.
Because of allergies in the body can increase the level of free histamine, provoking the expansion of capillaries. Because of the thinness of the skin under the eyes, dilated blood vessels in the area appear darker than the rest of the face. Bruising under the eyes can have a relationship with make-up, as some cosmetic products lead to allergies and irritation.