Doctors called 10 reasons for bad breath
Doctors called 10 causes of bad breath. In addition to carious teeth and the mouth, the experts consider the diseases of the internal organs, alcohol and some medications.
In the language accumulate bacteria, it can cause a specific flavor. The same effect occurs when protein food fascination and the rejection of carbohydrates. The same is observed when burning the body fat. The third reason is colds and bronchitis. Followed by stomach ulcer, as the Helicobacter germs are the cause of unpleasant scent. Because many drugs possible the same effect in this case, you should drink more water. Purulent raids on the tonsils, formed from the remains of food and mucus, also trigger the smells. Rinse your mouth with salt water. The smell of rot promotes the use of sweet dried fruits because small particles adhere to the teeth. To the appearance of unpleasant aroma leads and acidity, indicating problems with the digestive tract.
Chips and cracks in teeth increase the likelihood of getting stuck, their food aktiviziruyutsya the process of decay. The tenth reason is the alcohol that causes dry mouth. A small amount of saliva triggers the smell after a dinner. The same applies to tobacco, spicy food and coffee, this publication reports the Planet Today.