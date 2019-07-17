Doctors called 2 sign of impending heart attack
One of the main causes of premature departure from life called death from a heart attack. Experts from Britain have identified two characteristics that can predict the approach of this attack.
One of the first signs of an approaching attack doctors call nausea, indigestion, the appearance of heartburn and pain in the stomach. These symptoms occur when the blockage of blood flow to the heart in the Pis — usually a blood clot. The cause of blood clots professionals call poor diet and the abuse of fatty foods, which contributes to the accumulation of fatty deposits on the walls of blood vessels.
The second symptom of scholars date the emergence of a specific snoring, reminiscent of a snore if you have difficulty breathing. At this time the heart is under additional stress. Therefore, you must immediately contact the health care provider to determine the reason for this state.
During a heart attack in humans, a strong pain in the chest, radiating to left arm or shoulder, nausea, weakness and dizziness.
Renowned Professor Charles chambers (UK) strongly recommends that all people stepped 60-year milestone, to be attentive to your body and regularly check the work of the heart and blood vessels. This is especially true for individuals with diabetes, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia.