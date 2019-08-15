Doctors called 5 signs of pernicious anemia
British doctors called the 5 warning signs that may indicate pernicious anemia. These symptoms are in any case impossible to ignore. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Vitamin B12 plays an important role in the body. When the body lacks an important nutrient, can develop pernicious anemia. One sign is the constant feeling of fatigue — most common symptom and occurs because the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to its various parts. Should be alert and shortness of breath with palpitations. In rare cases of this condition, people may have neurologic problems such as headaches. Among the symptoms and lack of appetite, unexplained weight loss.
“Pernicious anemia is an autoimmune disease caused by antibodies of the immune system attacking the body’s tissues that it mistakenly believes is alien. This causes inflammation of the gastric mucosa. This leads to malabsorption of vitamin B12, necessary for normal hematopoiesis,” explain the doctors.
It is worth noting that the exact cause of pernicious anemia is unclear, at the moment we know that most often it occurs in women after 60 years, if there is a genetic predisposition and communication other autoimmune conditions like Addison’s disease and vitiligo. Experts strongly recommend not to ignore these symptoms because in addition to problems with physical health are not excluded mental disorder.